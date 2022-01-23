Cape Town: Virat Kohli got to a brisk fifty against South Africa in the third and final ODI at Centurion on Sunday and then made it special by doing the ‘cradle’ celebration. Kohli dedicated his fifty to his daughter, Vamika, who was in the arms of his mother, Anushka Sharma at the Newlands. The gesture by Kohli is already winning hearts as fans are pouring in their love on social sphere.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI Score: Dhawan-Pant Depart In Quick Successions, Kohli Brings Up 50

