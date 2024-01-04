Home

Sports

Anushka Sharma’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Virat Kohli’s Dismissal at Newlands During 2nd Test Between Ind-SA Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Anushka Sharma’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Virat Kohli’s Dismissal at Newlands During 2nd Test Between Ind-SA Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs SA: Kohli perished for 46, but what stole the show was actress Anushka Sharma and her heartbreaking reaction once the former India captain was out.

Anushka Reaction on Kohli Dismissal (Image: X)

Cape Town: India was losing wickets, but Virat Kohli was fighting at the other end and providing hope in India’s first essay at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday after bowling out hosts South Africa for a paltry 55 in the opening day of the second Test. But the, Kohli, who looked to be hitting the ball really well, eventually edged a delivery from Kagiso Rabada and was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram. Kohli perished for 46, but what stole the show was actress Anushka Sharma and her heartbreaking reaction once the former India captain was out. It seemed like she could not believe what she had just seen. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Trending Now

You may like to read

It was truly a ridiculous day of cricket at the Newlands where 23 wickets fell on Day 1. Opting to bat first, the hosts were shot out for a paltry 55. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India as he returned with figures of six for 15. The reaming four wickets were shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, who picked up two wickets apiece.

At that point of time it seemed it was game over for the hosts, but some phenomenal bowling saw India get bundled out for 153, taking a 98-run lead. India saw a bizarre collapse where they lost their last six wickets for no run. Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets apiece to get the hosts back in it.

In their second essay, the hosts got off to a steady start before they lost Dean Elgar for 12. Mukesh picked up the big fish. Then he followed it up with the scalp of Tony De Zorzi. At stumps, SA trail by 36 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.