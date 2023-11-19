Home

Anushka’s Heartbroken PICS After Cummins Clean Bowls Kohli During ODI WC 2023 Goes VIRAL!

Ind vs Aus: Once Kohli was out, the cameras panned straightaway towards Anushka, who seemed heartbroken.

Anushka Sharma Heartbroken (Image: X Screenshot)

Ahmedabad: There was pin-drop silence on the ground in a packed Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday during the ODI World Cup final when Virat Kohli was clean bowled by Pat Cummins against the run-of-play. Kohli was well-set at 54 off 63 balls before perishing. Kohli was looking steady in the middle when he got dismissed in the 28th over. But what stole the show was actress Anushka Sharma’s reaction. Once Kohli was out, the cameras panned straightaway towards Anushka, who seemed heartbroken.

Here is the video of Anushka’s reaction that is now going viral on social space:

Humongous wicket and the entire stadium have gone into a funereal silence. Virat Kohli can’t believe it. Virat Kohli has gone 54[63]#ViratKohli #TeamIndiainFinal #CWC23Final #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/VhHW55G4Pe — Dr Crickter (@drcrickter) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, during his stay in the middle, he edged former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to go second on the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

Moreover, India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list to go fourth.

While Kohli surpassed Ponting with 1744 runs in 37 innings, Rohit surpassed Sangakkara with 1560 runs in 28 innings.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain Ponting is in third with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

