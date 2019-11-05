Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Bhutan along with her husband and India captain Virat Kohli to celebrate his 31st birthday took to her social media handle and wished the cricketer. Sharma penned a heartfelt message which has to be among the best wishes Kohli has received on his special day. The actress posted a couple of pictures of the couple in a monastery in Bhutan praying for their well-being. Her post read, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”



Meanwhile, Kohli is making the best use of his time away from the cricket field. He decided to go on a holiday with Anushka to Bhutan where the couple have gone trekking and even had a meal with the local people there.

In Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma has been appointed stand-in captain. India lost the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The second match on November 7 (Thursday) will be held at Rajkot which is reportedly under threat due to Cyclone Maha.