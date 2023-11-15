Home

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction as Virat Kohli Gets to Record 50th ODI Century During Ind vs NZ WC 2023 Match Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Anushka blew a flying kiss after Kohli tucked it round the corner to pick up a couple of runs and get to the milestone.

Virushka Kiss (Image: X Screengrab)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli was unstoppable on Wednesday against New Zealand at Wankhede in a ODI World Cup 2023 match as he brought up his 50th ODI century. It came off merely 106 balls and was laced with eight fours and a six. But it was not Kohli’s century moment that stole the show, instead it was Anushka Sharma’s reaction that made news. Anushka blew a flying kiss after Kohli tucked it round the corner to pick up a couple of runs and get to the milestone. He becomes the first batter ever to hit 50 ODI centuries. Here is the moment from Anushka that is going viral and is being loved by fans.

A flying kiss by Anushka Sharma when Kohli completed his 50th ODI hundred. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/V2XrLFT8gI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

kohli is the odi goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QAmQ7ggQDR — nav (@hoaxriver) November 15, 2023

