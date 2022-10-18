Brisbane: It is no secret that Anushka Sharma has been the biggest fan of Virat Kohli. Time and again, the ex-India captain has stated that during interviews and pressers. Kohli is currently in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. During India’s warm-up game against Australia on Monday, Kohli took a one-handed blinder near the long-on boundary. The catch was stunning as Kohli had to watch out for the ropes, balance himself and then hold onto the ball. Anushka has finally dropped a reaction for the catch and it is simply brilliant.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's HILARIOUS Chat During Ind's T20 WC Warm-up Game vs Aus Caught on Stump-Mic; AUDIO Goes VIRAL

Anushka shared the video of Kohli’s catch on her Instagram story and wrote, “beauty! One-handed screamer!” Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Together in Nets Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Match; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram story. She praised Virat Kohli’s incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/SK6wcSnQ5o — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022

