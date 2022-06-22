Leicester: This has to be the best thing on the internet today. Anushka Sharma has once again given a glimpse over her love for husband Virat Kohli. Kohli, who is in Leicester for the tour game, posted a picture from his training session on social space. Anushka responded to it and she did it in merely three words. The three words are “And stay cutie”.Also Read - LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Final Score, Ranji Trophy 2022 Updates: Jaiswal Hits Fifty; Mumbai in Control

It is no secret that Anushka has been a big supporter of Kohli and by the cricketer's admission has changed his life for the better. To see such kind of love for each other when away is certainly a treat for fans.

Here is Kohli's post:

Practice well. Stay happy 😃✌ pic.twitter.com/agBgIlCJiV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2022

And here is the screenshot of Anushka’s three-word response:

Meanwhile, reports suggest Kohli tested positive for Covid after landing in the UK after his vacation in Maldives. The same report in The TOI states that he has recovered. Unfortunately, there are suspicions of Covid-infected players in the Indian camp and that puts the tour game in doubt.

“Yes, Virat Kohli was also affected by Covid after coming back from his Maldives vacation,” a source told this newspaper.

“This now means that India’s tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won’t be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they’ve suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team,” the source further stated.

It would be unfortunate if Kohli has to miss the Test against England as he is a key member of the squad.