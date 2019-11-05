Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a feel-good story on her social media platforms about her Bhutan trip with husband Virat Kohli to celebrate his 31st birthday. In the shared post, she gave her fans a glimpse of life in Bhutan and also mentioned about a family who hosted the couple in a warm manner. She also mentioned that the family were not aware of the visit, yet they were very hospitable and served warm tea.

Her post read, “Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea?”

While the story in itself was a lovely one, the eagle-eyed fans spotted the word ‘tea’ in her post and that had them talking. A week back, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer, talking to The Times India, had accused the national selectors of serving tea to the actress while she was in the UK during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, earlier this year. The comments by Engineer snowballed with Sharma retorting back with harsh words on Engineer’s comments and on other instance where she was unnecessarily trolled. The fans, however, took the ‘tea’ bit from her latest post and went to town with it.

Here are some comments from Twitter:

Hope you said u don’t like TEA !! — Manish Pandya🇮🇳 (@manpan7741) November 4, 2019

You should have asked for Coffee — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 5, 2019

But sadly you drink coffee🤭 — Haindavi Rangineni (@HaindaviR_0504) November 4, 2019

Mam you drink coffee n?😅 — mangesh jadhav (@mangesh020796) November 5, 2019

Your reply when they offered you tea : ” For the record i drink coffee” — suyash (@SuyashA8) November 4, 2019

Tats some “tea” news again ! hope u didnt insist for a coffee 😉 — Pranav Gupta (@tweetpranavg) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, India captain Kohli turned 31 and celebrated his big day with his beloved wife in the lap of nature in Bhutan.