Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that cricketers will have to learn to live with the coronavirus and that they will have to observe social distancing.

However, he doesn't think that cricket will ring in changes in rules apart from probably finding an alternative to saliva to shine ball.

"I don't think a lot of rules and regulations will be changed, you can probably have an alternate for the usage of saliva – apart from that I don't think so many changes will happen," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

All major cricket events across the world have been suspended with no definite timeline set for resumption.

However, Gambhir says then once the action resumes, unless a vaccine has been found, everyone will have to adjust to the new environment triggered by the deadly virus.

“Players and everyone else need to live with this virus; probably they have to get used to it that there is a virus and that it will be around. Players might end up catching it, and you got to live with it,” said Gambhir who scored over 10,000 runs during his international career.

He does feel that while cricket may find it easier to observe the social distancing measures but in other contact sports it will be a big challenge. “Social distancing and other rules may not be easy for any sport to maintain. You can still manage to do it with cricket, but how will you do it in football, hockey and other sports as well. So, I think you just have to live with it, probably the sooner you accept it, the better it is,” he said.