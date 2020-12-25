Gautam Gambhir believes Indian bowlers should look to exploit the Australian batting unit to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir claims Australia are vulnerable at the top of order. In the opening Test, India bowled out the host on just 191 and took a crucial 53 runs lead but they failed to take advantage of it and lost the match by 8 wickets. Also Read - IND vs AUS | "Another Guy Who is Improving the Older he Gets": Tim Paine Heaps Huge Praise on Matthew Wade

The former India cricket said apart from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Australian batsmen are very fragile.

"With the kind of batting line-up that Australia have, they are very vulnerable at the top of the order. They are very fragile, apart from Labuschagne and Smith. Travis Head is very vulnerable. Cameron Green will probably be playing his second Test match.

“Tim Paine, yes, he has done well in the previous game, but he has his own shortcomings as well, and then you are into the bowlers. So apart from two batters, No.3 and No.4 there is a lot of fragility. So, India can actually look to exploit that,” Gautam Gambhir said on Sports Today Youtube.

The 37-year-old said that India have enough fire-power in the bowler department with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav who can pick 20 wickets in any conditions.

“When you have got people like Jasprit Bumrah who are world-class, when you have Ravichandran Ashwin, you have Umesh Yadav who has played over 35-40 Test matches. So you expect Indian bowling line-up to actually come good,” he added.

Gambhir further claims Indian batsmen need to put up a competitive total on the scoreboard to give bowlers a chance to turnaround things.

“It is for the batters to put runs on the board and don’t think about putting 400 on the board, look to get 275 and give something to your bowlers. Because you have these world-class bowlers and 275 is good enough.

“You have got someone like Jasprit Bumrah who can probably win a game as well in his five-spell. Other bowlers need to complement him, they should not leak runs,” Gambhir added.