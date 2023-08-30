Home

‘Apart From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma…’ – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt on Why India Cannot Win Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reckoned India only perform well when premier batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma deliver.

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli hug each other after a milestone. (Image: File Photo)

Alur: Today is the day we have all been waiting for. In hours from now, we have the curtain-raiser between Nepal and Pakistan in Multan. Pakistan, along with India would be title contenders for the tournament. But what are India’s realistic chances against Pakistan, who look way better on paper? Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reckoned India only perform well when premier batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma deliver. He also reckoned India’s chances of winning the Asia Cup is slim as there are many players who are returning from injuries.

“If we look at India’s fast bowling, fitness is a concern. Players have been unfit for a long time, we don’t know if they are fragile, will they go full throttle. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have youngsters, who have played plenty of cricket but they don’t have that much of experience.

“India have won matches only when Rohit Sharma has played well or Virat Kohli has done something spectacular. When the onus is on others they have mostly struggled.”

“Pakistan have Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar, Shadab, Shaheen, Haris Rauf. And in my opinion Pakistan have a much larger core group. India too have match-winners like Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. But their batting is brittle, if Pakistan pick the two big wickets then the others will have a lot to prove. They have not helped India win matches against Pakistan or in their own,” the ex-Pakistan cricketer said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

India take on Pakistan on September 2 at Kandy in their opener. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

