APFC vs PRN1 Nepal One Day Match 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Armed Police Force Club vs Providence 1 at Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST January 16 Saturday:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Armed Police Force Club vs Providence 1 will take place at 8.45 AM IST – January 16.

Time: 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur

APFC vs PRN1 My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pradeep Airee (C)

Batsmen – Sharad Vesawkar, Sumit Maharjan (VC), Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Manoj Thapa

All-Rounders – Amar Singh Routela, Shrawan Yadav,

Bowlers – Bhuvan Karki, Abinash Bohara, Dipesh Kandel

SQUADS

Armed Police Force Club:

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Amar Singh Routela, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahant, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Providence 1:

Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Minash Thapa, Dipesh Kandel, Rajan Magar, Sonu Mandal, Bibek Mehta, Joshak Khadka, Gyanendra Shreshta, Shrawan Yadav, Manoj Tamang, Dipak Paswan, Subhankar Urau, Hemant Rai.

