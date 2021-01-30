Dream11 Team Prediction

The final of the ongoing Nepal One Day Cup will take place between Armed Police Force Club and Tribhuwan Army Club on Saturday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Despite there being not much to choose between the two sides, what makes the Armed Police Force Club favourites in the summit clash is they have defeated Tribhuvan Army Club early on in the league stage.

TOSS: The Nepal One Day Cup 2021 match toss between Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club will take place at 08:15 AM IST January 21.

Time: 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

APFC vs TAC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Subhas Khakurel

Batters – Anil Mandal, Sundeep Jora (C), Bhim Sharki

All-Rounders – Basanta Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar, Rajesh Pulami, Hari Bahadur Chauhan,

Bowlers – Kamal Singh Airee, Bhuvan Karki (C), Bikram Sob

Likely XI

Armed Police Force Club:

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Tribhuwan Army Club:

Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Harikrishna Jha, Sushan Bhari, Aakash Chand, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Bikram Sob

SQUADS

Armed Police Force Club:

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Tribhuwan Army Club:

Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Harikrishna Jha, Sushan Bhari, Aakash Chand, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Bikram Sob, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sahab Alam, Raju Rijal.

