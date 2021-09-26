New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan claims that appointing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor for the T20 World Cup is the greatest decision the Indian T20 team has made. Dhoni led the Indian team to the inaugural T20 World Cup glory in 2007. His captaincy has influence Indian cricket a lot as his appointment as a mentor was welcomed by everyone.Also Read - IPL: Dale Steyn Picks Ex-RCB Player to Take Over Captaincy Charge of Franchise From Virat Kohli Next Season

Vaughan calls Dhoni the greatest ever T20 captain and said a team needs his brain in the dugout.

"You have got the greatest ever T20 captain (Dhoni), and there was a bit of a commotion when he was put as the mentor for the T20 World Cup. Why would India want MS Dhoni in that role? It is the greatest decision ever that the Indian T20 team has made. You need that kind of brain in that dugout. Dhoni is a natural at what he delivers," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, has led the Indian team to three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Currently, he leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL as the franchise is on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.

Vaughan further heaped praise on CSK and Dhoni for adjusting the batting line-up according to the situation.

“If you look at the CSK batting line-up, they change it depending on the pitch and who is bowling. MS Dhoni realized that Maxwell is going to bowl again, and so, CSK threw a right-hander. That is smart cricket, and that is being flexible with your batting line-up,” Vaughan said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as Dhoni’s team will look to strengthen their position to qualify for the playoffs.

On a roll post IPL’s resumption, both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament’s second phase lock horns against each other in the second double-header.