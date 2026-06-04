Arch-rival India and Pakistan set to face off on hockey turf in U-18 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal

Both the men's and women's squads secured their knockout berths following high-scoring pool stages to set up their last 4 matches

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Indian U-18 men's hockey team during the Asian Championship. (Photo credit: Asian Hockey Federation)

The Indian youth hockey contingent is all set to make its mark in the semi-finals of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 after a series of commanding and dominant victories in Kakamigahara, Japan. Both the men’s and women’s squads secured their knockout berths following high-scoring pool stages to set up their last 4 matches.

Men’s preview

The Indian U-18 men’s hockey team clinched second place in Pool A, bouncing back from a solitary hiccup to finish with three wins and one defeat. India’s frontline was in prolific form, firing 32 goals while the backline conceded just six across four matches.

The campaign kicked off with a 13-0 dismantling of Kazakhstan, followed by a tight 4-2 slip-up against hosts Japan. The team rebounded sharply, dispatching Korea 4-1 and wrapping up the pool stages with a 13-1 win over Chinese Taipei. Captain Ketan Kushwaha leads the attack with seven goals, closely followed by Ashish Tani Purti with six, while Gazee Khan and Shahrukh Ali have chipped in with three apiece.

India is slated to face Pool B leaders Pakistan in a high-voltage semi-final clash on June 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

Reflecting on the knockout preparation, head coach Sardar Singh emphasized tactical refinement. “After playing four matches, we have identified the areas where we need to improve, especially penalty corner attack and defence.” – Singh stated.

Women’s preview

The Indian U-18 women’s team enjoyed a flawless run, topping Pool A with three consecutive victories. The side showcased relentless attacking depth and a stubborn defense, netting an astonishing 30 goals while letting in only two.

India opened with a gritty 2-1 win over Malaysia, gained momentum with a 3-1 triumph against Korea, and capped off the group phase with a massive 25-0 victory over Singapore. Nousheen Naz has been the standout finisher with 10 goals, supported by Geethasri Nammi (5), skipper Sweety Kujur (4), and Priyanka Minz (3).

The unbeaten eves will challenge Pool B runners-up China in the first semi-final on June 5 at 9:30 AM IST.

When and where to watch both matches?

Both the U-18 men’s and women’s semi-final matches will be streamed live on the Asian Hockey YouTube channel