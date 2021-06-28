India’s star archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. Deepika, who had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events — women’s individual, team and mixed pair. Also Read - Switching From Handball to Hockey Changed my Life: India Women's Team Forward Udita

The 27-year-old ace archer from Ranchi defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well on Sunday.

"I am happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I want to improve that, because the upcoming tournament is very, very important to us. I am trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the official website of World Archery quoted Kumari as saying.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down.

At the start of the day, India women’s recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in the French capital.

The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals. The upcoming tournament, of course, is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which are less than a month away.

Deepika had become only the second Indian woman after Dola Banerjee to grab the numero uno status in June, 2012 after claiming her first individual recurve World Cup gold medal at Antalya, Turkey.

She will be the only Indian woman archer to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

(With Agency Inputs)