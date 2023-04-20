Home

Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian Men’s Recurve Team Enter Final, To Face China For Gold Medal

The trio of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will face China in the gold medal clash on Sunday.

The Indian Archery team pose after entering the final. (Image: SAI Media)

Antalya: India stormed into the final of the men’s recurve team event for the first time in nine years after registering three wins in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Thursday.

The trio of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will face China in the gold medal clash on Sunday in pursuit of India’s first World Cup gold medal in the men’s recurve team event after 13 years.

The men’s recurve team, which got a first-round bye after qualifying as the fourth seed, faced a stiff challenge to begin with as it defeated 13th seed Japan 5-4 with a 29-28 win in the shoot-off.

The Indians shot two perfect 10 from three attempts (10, 10, 9) to seal the issue in the tie-breaker after both the teams were locked 4-4 (49-52, 57-52, 54-51, 52-57) following four sets of intense shooting.

Thereafter, it was an easy sailing for the Indian trio that got past 12th seed Chinese Taipei and ninth seed Netherlands by identical 6-2 margins to set up a summit clash with second seed China.

The Netherlands will take on Slovenia in the bronze play-off. It was an easy outing against Chinese Taipei as the Indian men’s recurve team raced to 4-0 lead before sealing the issue 6-2 (55-54, 57-54, 51-53, 58-56) with four 10s including an X (closer to the centre).

Next up, were the Netherlands who were on a high after eliminating top-seed and tournament hosts Turkey (6-0), a team that included the reigning Olympic champion Mete Gazoz. The Dutch raced to a 2-0 lead but the Indians came back strongly to win 6-2 (56-58, 57-53, 57-55, 56-54).

Turkish Delight

Incidentally, it is at the same Mediterranean coastal resort of Antalya where the Indian men’s recurve team had tasted its first success in a World Cup way back in 2008. The team of Jayanta Talukdar, Rahul Banerjee and Mangal Singh Champia defeated their Malaysia rivals 218-215 en route to a maiden recurve men’s team gold medal in the World Cup.

Since then, Indian men’s recurve team have won five gold medals in the World Cup. India had last won a World Cup gold medal in men’s recurve team event in Shanghai in 2010. The 39-year-old Army man Rai was also a member of the gold-winning side in Shanghai when he along with Talukdar and Banerjee defeated Japan 224-220 in the final.

India reached the final twice in 2014 — Stage 2 Medellin and Stage 4 Wroclaw — but on both the occasions the team returned with silver medals. At Medellin, India lost to Korea in the tie-breaker, while Mexico won the gold medal clash with a 5-3 win in Wroclaw.

Korea have pulled out of the World Cup because of their selections which are running simultaneously.

Jyothi’s Day Out

Bringing her A game to play, the world number 11 Jyothi reeled off 145 points out of a possible 150 thrice in a row to defeat Myriam Hasler of Switzerland (137), Danelle Lutz of USA (141) and Mexico’s Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon (138) without breaking sweat.

In the quarterfinal, Jyothi stepped her game further, shooting 147 with 12 perfect 10s, including five Xs (closer to the centre), from 15 arrows to defeat Taja Gellenthien of Denmark 147-142.

Jyothi is the only Indian to remain in the medal hunt in individual section, as all her compound teammates in men’s and women’s section made early exits.

It was the same story in the compound team events as the women’s trio of Jyothi, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami could not live up to their top billing and were ousted by USA 225-233 in their first round.

The sixth seeded compound men’s team, on the other hand, lost to Chinese Taipei 234-236 in their opening round. The women’s recurve team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur lost in the round of 16.

The trio defeated Brazil 5-4 (56-53, 50-55, 52-54, 52-52, 24-19) in the shoot-off. But lost to Spain 2-6 (45-47, 56-51, 50-52, 53-55) in the second round.

