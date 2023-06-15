Home

Sports

ARG Vs AUS: Fan Breaches Security At Workers Stadium To Hug Lionel Messi | WATCH

ARG Vs AUS: Fan Breaches Security At Workers Stadium To Hug Lionel Messi | WATCH

The incident happened on the 66th minute of Argentina's international friendly against Australia at the Workers Stadium in China.

The fan tries to hug Lionel Messi during Argentina's friendly against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Beijing: Lionel Messi’s craze is everywhere he goes in the world and it was once again on display when a fan breached the security at the Workers Stadium during the Argentina’s friendly game against Australia on Thursday.

The incident happened during the 66th minute of the match when a young boy breached the security officials and ran towards Messi and hugged him straightaway. However, he was lifted by the security officials by his hands and legs, thus causing a delay in the game.

You may like to read

Pitch invader fulfilled his life long dream 😂 pic.twitter.com/rAW2AVEL43 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 15, 2023

Argentina were leading 1-0 at that time. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead on 80 seconds – the fastest-ever goal scored by the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star in his career.

Enzo Fernandez provides Messi an assist and the Argentine captain dummies past an Australian defender and slots home from 22 yards out beating Mat Ryan at bottom left corner. German Pezzella, who came as an substitute, doubled the lead for Argentina in 68 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.