ARG vs BOL, Fantasy Football Tips Copa America 2021, Group A: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Argentina vs Bolivia, Arena Pantanal at 5:30 AM IST, June 29.

Bolivia are set lock horns against Argentina at the Arena Pantanal on Monday in the group stage of Copa America 2021. Bolivia come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Oscar Tabarez’s Uruguay on Thursday. Argentina, on the other hand, beat Eduardo Berizzo’s Paraguay 1-0 on Monday. An early first-half goal from Sevilla forward Alejandro Gomez secured the win for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina. Also Read - WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Wales vs Denmark, 9:30 PM IST, June 26

Argentina vs Bolivia Dream11 Team Prediction Copa America 2021

TIME: 5:30 AM IST – June 29.

Venue: Arena Pantanal

ARG vs BOL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Erwin Saavdera, Jairo Quinteros, Lucas Martinez, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leonel Justiniano, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Serio Aguero, Lionel Messi

ARG vs BOL Probable playing XI

Bolivia

Carlos Lampe, Erwin Saavedra, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez, Leonel Justiniano, Jeyson Chura, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Martins Moreno

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez

