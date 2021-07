Dream11 Team Prediction

ARG vs BRA, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 FINAL Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Argentina vs Brazil, 5:30 AM IST, July 11:Also Read - Barcelona Upbeat About Lionel Messi vs Neymar Copa America 2021 Final

Hailed as the greatest football match of recent times, Brazil hosts Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final on Sunday. Not just the two footballing nations, but Neymar and Lionel Messi would also be chasing their first international trophy – hence it is a big occasion for two of the best footballers in the world. The hosts have been in top form as they are still unbeaten. On the other hand, the onus would be on Messi – who with fours goals is leading the Golden Boot race. Also Read - Italy vs England: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Which Team Has a Better Set-up Ahead of EURO 2020 Final

Argentina vs Brazil Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARG vs BRA, Copa America 2021 Final, Argentina Dream11 Team Player List, Brazil Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Brazil vs Brazil Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – ARG vs BRA Football match, Online Football Tips Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final. Also Read - Neymar Confesses Cheering For 'Friend' Lionel Messi Everytime Ahead of Brazil vs Argentina Copa America 2021 Final

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, Brazil.

Time: 5:30 AM IST, July 11

ARG vs BRA My Dream11 Team

Martinez, Silva, Danilo, Marquinhos, German, Casemiro, Lucas, Fred, Neymar, Lionel, Lautaro

ARG vs BRA Probable XI

Argentina

E Martinez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Messi, L Martinez, Gomez

Brazil

Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Richarlison, Paqueta, Everton, Neymar

ARG vs COL Squads

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARG Dream11 Team/ BRA Dream11 Team/ Argentina Dream11 Team/ Brazil Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.