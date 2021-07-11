New Delhi: In the final of the Copa America 2021, Angel Di Maria displayed his class to put Argentina ahead in the mega clash. In the 22nd minute of the summit clash, Di Maria and Rodri de Paul linked up brilliantly to exploit Brazil’s defence. It was a long through ball from De Paul which ran through Brazil’s rusty defence and Di Maria controlled it with his sublime touch and get it past Ederson with a cheeky chip shot.Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Live Match Score And Updates Copa America 2021 Final LIVE: ARG 1-0 BRA; Di Maria Scores as Argentina Ahead at HALF-TIME

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡TREMENDA DEFINICIÓN! Ángel Di María recibió el pase de Rodrigo De Paul y la tiró por arriba de Ederson para el 1-0 de @Argentina 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/OuFUmqipVA — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021



The VAR checked the potential off-side on the trap but the PSG star was safe to take his team ahead.

Meanwhile, in the initial minutes, Brazil dominated the clash as created some chaos inside Argentina's box with a couple of brilliant but lacked the most important part-finishing.

As expected the South American Derby had some very intense moments early with some rough tackles from both teams. Fred received the yellow card from Brazil while Leandro Paredes got penalised for his rough slide tackle on Neymar.



Di Maria also got injured after scoring the opening goal of the match as his foot got stuck on the pitch. However, Argentina managed to end the first half of high with a goal lead. Lionel Messi and Neymar didn’t make any major impact in the first forty-five minutes they displayed their talents on a couple of occasions with flashy runs.