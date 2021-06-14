Dream11 Team Prediction

ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020, Group E Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Tuesday 15 June, 2:30 AM IST.

Argentina will be looking to start the tournament with a renewed optimism putting behind their 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America disappointment behind and will be favourites to qualify to top the group which consists of Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Chile meanwhile plagued with injuries and come into this tournament looking to win just the third title in their history. They’ll be boasting of the likes of Eduardo Vargas, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel, that helped to win the coveted tournament back to back two years in a row. Also Read - Lionel Messi Ahead of Argentina's Copa America 2021 Opener vs Chile: 'Important to Start With Three Points'

Argentina vs Chile Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARG vs CHI, Copa America 2021, Argentina Dream11 Team Player List, Chile Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Argentina vs Chile Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – ARG vs CHI Football match, Online Football Tips Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021.

Date: 15th June 2021

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos

ARG vs CHI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Acuna, Medel, Romero

Midfielders: Di Maria, Vidal, Lo Celso, Aranguiz

Forwards: Messi, Vargas, Martinez

ARG vs CHI Probable XI

Argentina

Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Chile

Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Pulgar, Vidal, Aranguiz, Meneses; Vargas, Sanchez

ARG vs CHI Squads

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, German Pezzella, Sergio Aguero, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Martinez-Quarta, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nahuel Molina, Agustin Marchesin, Guido Rodriguez, Franco Armani, Lisandro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Juan Musso, Nicolas Dominguez

Chile

Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Eugenio Mena, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Erick Pulgar, Gary Medel, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas, Daniel Gonzalez, Luciano Arriagada, Tomas Alarcon, Carlos Palacios, Clemente Montes, Cesar Pinares, Gabriel Castellon, Claudio Baeza, Gabriel Arias, Arturo Vidal, Felipe Mora, Pablo Aranguiz, Pablo Galdames, Marcelino Nunez