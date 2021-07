Dream11 Team Prediction

ARG vs COL, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 Semi-Final 2 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Argentina vs Colombia, 6:30 AM IST, July 7: Also Read - BAR vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Barbarians vs VTU-MU Pleven, Playing XIs For Today's Match 7 & 8 at 3:30 PM IST July 6 Tuesday

Argentina takes on Colombia in the second semi-final of the ongoing Copa America 2021 on Tuesday. The Lionel Messi-led side starts overwhelming favourites against Colombia – who have been inconsistent in this tournament. Eyes would be on Messi, who has been in ominous form. He would be raring to get out there and inspire his side. Colombia will not be pushovers and Argentina would be wary of that. Also Read - ITA vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Italy vs Spain, 12:30 AM IST, July 7

Argentina vs Colombia Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ARG vs COL, Copa America 2021, Argentina Dream11 Team Player List, Colombia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Brazil vs Peru Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – ARG vs COL Football match, Online Football Tips Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, Brazil.

Time: 6:30 AM IST, July 6

ARG vs COL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – E Martinez

Defenders – N Otamendi, Y Mina, D Sanchez

Mid-fielders – E Cardona, R D Paul, W Barrios, J Cuadrado

Forwards – L Messi, M Borja

ARG vs COL Probable XI

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, L Martinez

Colombia: Ospina; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Zapata, Borja

ARG vs COL Squads

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Colombia (COL)

David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Yimmi Chara, Rafael Santos Borre, Oscar Murillo, Camilo Vargas, Ferney Otero, Edwin Cardona, Carlos Cuesta, Wilmar Barrios, Alfredo Morelos, Baldomero Perlaza, Aldair Quintana, Jaminton Campaz, Sebastian Perez, Miguel Borja, Yairo Moreno

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARG Dream11 Team/ COL Dream11 Team/ Argentina Dream11 Team/ Colombia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.