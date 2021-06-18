ARG vs URU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ARG vs URU. In the mega encounter on Copa America, Argentina will lock horns against Uruguay on June 19. The biggest football competition in South America is back as Uruguay and Argentina will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. Argentina started the tournament on a dull note with a 1-1 draw against Chile.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ARG vs URU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 5:30 AM IST – June 19, Saturday in India.

ARG vs URU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Otamendi, Gimenez, Nicolas

Midfielders: Giovanni, Rodrigo, Valverde, Paredes,

Strikers: Messi (C), Suarez (VC), Cavani

ARG vs URU Probable XIs

Argentina: E Martinez, Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Messi, Aguero, L Martinez

Uruguay: Muslera, Gonzalez, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Torres, Torreira, Valverde, Rodriguez, Suarez, Cavani

