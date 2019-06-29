Argentina are capable of troubling Brazil when the teams meet in the Copa America semi-finals on July 2, according to Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina set up a clash against the hosts at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte by beating Venezuela 2-0 at the Maracana stadium on Friday. “We’ll be up against a strong rival but we believe that we have a plus,” Xinhua news agency quoted Scaloni as telling the reporters. “We are going to stick to our game plan and I think that by doing that we can give them some difficulties. It’s going to be a great match and we’ll be going out to win.”

Argentina took an early lead against the Vinotinto thanks to a superb Lautaro Martinez backheel flick and Giovani Lo Celso made it 2-0 from close range 16 minutes from time. Scaloni identified Brazil forward Everton as a player that Argentina need to contain to have any chance of advancing to the final at the Maracana on July 7. Everton has arguably been Brazil’s most dangerous forward this tournament in the absence of injured talisman Neymar.

“Now Brazil have Everton, who has looked very good since coming in,” Scaloni said. “He’s a player that we need to take into account in our planning.” The other semi-final will pit Chile against either Uruguay or Peru in Porto Alegre on July 3.