Football legend Diego Maradona has made a bizarre claim that he was once abducted by aliens and went missing from home for three days.

Maradona, 59, made the comments during a revealing interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.

When the former midfielder was asked if he believed in aliens, he reportedly replied, “Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days. I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said ‘They took me, I can’t tell you about it.'”

Maradona retired ended his professional playing career in 1997 and then turned to management. Currently he’s managing Argentine club Gimnasia de La Plata.

He has also managed his country and in the interview claimed that during the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa, superstar Lionel Messi ‘cried in the shower’ after Argentina suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Germany.

In a wide-ranging interview, he also spoke about his infamous ‘hand of god’ goal against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He called himself “a regular guy who scored a goal against the English who were killing our kids in the Falklands War.”

He said his ideal guests for a dinner party would include Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Lula (former Brazil President), and former Argentina presidents Nestor Kirchner, Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner.

And who would he like to invite for a party in a yacht? “Carlos (Tevez), Lionel Messi and Gabriel Heinze,” he replied.