New Delhi: Lionel Messi has a number of nicknames under his belt and being one of the best players in the world, you will get called by different names. One of the famous being the ‘Flea’. Now the 35-year old Argentina has got a new nickname and this time, it’s from his own Argentina teammates as they have drawn comparisons with the animal ‘weasel’.Also Read - From Virat Kohli To Lionel Messi, Sports Fraternity Hail Roger Federer As Tennis Legend Announces Retirement

Recently in a FIFA International friendly, Argentina defeated Honduras by 3-0, where the PSG star scored a brace including a delightful lobbed goal from distance. After the match, Messi posted on social media, ”Another great night with the national team, thank you for your support again!” In reply, his mates Rodrigo de Paul and Papu Gomez commented, ”How the weasel bites” and ”The weasel is crazy” respectively. So it’s quite evident that the former Barcelona man has now a new name. Also Read - KOHLINOOR: Virat Kohli's Each Sponsored Insta Post Fetches Him In Crores. Deets Inside

As per Marca, the name he actually got from a teammate, whom he has shared the dressing room with. According to rumours, the name signifies a particular body part, which is not of a normal size. Also Read - Karim Benzema Leads Ballon d'Or Nomination, Lionel Messi Left Out

Talking about the upcoming World Cup, Lionel Messi told to TyC Sports, ”I think it is complicated at the level of matches, there are many games and little rest time but you have to face it as always, if you are going to play thinking about the World Cup, taking care of yourself or not messing up in the end can be worse”.