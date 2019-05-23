As many as five Argentine cities would host World Cup 2030 matches if a joint South American bid were to be successful, officials said.

In addition to “five or six” games in Argentina, there would be three or four fixtures in Chile and two each in Uruguay and Paraguay, government officials from Chile said on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was announced after a meeting of organisers in the Chilean capital Santiago on Wednesday. Talks to coordinate the candidacy will resume in Paraguay’s capital Asuncion in July.

“Our first goal is to put together a viable proposal that pleases the world,” Chilean sports minister Paulino Kantor said.

The 2030 tourney will mark 100 years of Uruguay winning the inaugural World Cup as hosts.

Argentina and Uruguay announced plans to vie for the event two years ago before Paraguay was added to the candidacy in October 2017. Chile became the fourth country to be included in February.

The South American effort faces competition from a British-Irish proposal and a group comprising Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay have each staged the World Cup in 1978, 1962 and 1930, respectively.