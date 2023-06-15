Home

Argentina vs Australia LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch friendly football match between Argentina and Australia online and on TV.

Argentina vs Australia LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Beijing, China: The World Champions Argentina are back in action after almost a gap of 2 months, as they go head to head against Australia in a friendly international match at China’s Workers’ stadium in Beijing on Thursday. The last time, the Aussies faced La Albiceleste was during the Round of 16 clash in the World Cup. The Lionel Messi-led side edged the Asians 2-1 in regular time. The 3-time world champions played two matches so far in 2023 and won both the matches. They defeated Panama and Curacao at home 2-0 and a resounding 7-0 respectively back in March.

When is the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will take place on Thursday, 15th June, 2023.

What is the timing of the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match being played?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will be played at Workers’ Stadium, Beijing, China.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match live streaming will be available on VUSport app.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Argentina: E. Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicholas Otamendi, Christian Romero, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Giovanni Simeone, Alejandro Garnacho.

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello.

