In another exciting clash of Copa America 2021, Argentina will face Bolivia on Thursday. Argentina have played inconsistent football in the past couple of mega tournaments but they looked like a rejuvenated side in the ongoing South American cup. Despite drawing the first match against Chile 1-1, Argentina impressed many with their gritty performances against Uruguay and Paraguay. However, their over-reliance on Lionel Messi has been increasing with each passing game as other star players like Lautaor Martinez and Sergio Aguero have failed to create any major impact. They have already qualified for the next round and will look to end the group stage on high. Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Bolivia Copa America 2021 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Bolivia Match?

The Argentina vs Bolivia Match will start at 05:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will the Argentina vs Bolivia Match being played?

The Argentina vs Bolivia Match will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Bolivia Match?

The Argentina vs Bolivia Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Bolivia Match?

The Argentina vs Bolivia Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Argentina vs Bolivia Match?

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Carlos Lampe, Erwin Saavedra, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez, Leonel Justiniano, Jeyson Chura, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Martins Moreno

Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez