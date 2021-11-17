Buenos Aires: The much-awaited match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday ended in a draw. Lionel Messi’s Argentina took on Brazil in a World Cup qualifier game hoping to end Brazil’s 13-match unbeaten streak. It was heartbreak for fans who wanted to see PSG stars Messi and Neymar up against each other. That did not happen as Neymar did not play due to an injury.Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch ARG vs BRA Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

Both teams looked to make early inroads in the first half, but that did not happen. Angel Di Maria made an impressive run in the first half as he came close to breaking the deadlock but that did not happen. In the second half, both sides looked to play safe and rely on their backline.

Argentina had a slight edge when it came to ball possession. Messi made a couple of runs but they did not result in goals. During the game, Argentina got six corners, while Brazil did not get a single corner.

The game was played with high intensity and that is something that is expected when the two footballing giants meet. There were seven yellow cards in total, surprisingly – no player was red-carded.