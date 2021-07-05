New Delhi: A dream ‘Argentina vs Brazil’ final is on the cards and that is exactly what the fans are praying for ahead of the Copa America 2021 semi-finals. Both Argentina and Brazil have the opportunity of making the summit clash and fans cannot keep calm about the prospect. The two traditional footballing rivals and giants from South America could meet each other in what could be a ‘once in a lifetime’ final. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

But for that to happen, Lionel Messi, who has been in sublime form, would have to come up with the goods once again when Argentina takes on a resilient Colombia in the semis. On the other hand, Brazil would lock horns with Peru’s side for a spot in the final. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Fans are excited about the prospect and here is how they are reacting on Twitterverse: Also Read - Video: Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Free-Kick Record With Astonishing Strike During Ecuador Clash

These Copa American guys this time found a way of matching a Brazil vs Argentina final https://t.co/ysNhEGqlgY — Scott Guy🌎🍃 (@ScottGu39603813) July 4, 2021

Exactly. The world would love a Brazil vs Argentina final but Chile always has other ideas. — Bagonza (@PrinxeUsaamah) June 29, 2021

Brazil Vs Argentina would be a great final. — BROTHER 🇾🇪 (@WilliamsLifeee) July 4, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil final please 😭🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ewxjQxf0By — Miguel 🇸🇻 (@miguelarriola10) June 30, 2021

Brazil vs Argentina

Copa America final

Whilst messi lifts the trophy — newii 🇿🇦/🇦🇷/🇮🇪 (@newi_6th) June 29, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil actually looks like it could be a class Copa final. Argentina have closed the gap — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) June 29, 2021

In the ongoing Copa tournament, both Messi and Neymar have played key roles in the success of their respective sides. While Messi with four goals is the leading goal-scorer, Neymar has also found the back of the net on two occasions.

According to FIFA, of the 105 matches played between both national teams, Argentina and Brazil hold 38 and 41 victories, respectively, with 26 draws. Argentina has 160 goals, while Brazil has 163.