Live Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final Score And Updates

Live Argentina vs Brazil Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final live football match. Argentina come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (3-2p) win over Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia on Tuesday in the semi-final. A first-half goal from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Porto winger Luis Diaz for Colombia. Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout, courtesy of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's heroics. Brazil, on the other hand, beat Ricardo Gareca's Peru 1-0 in the semi-finals. A first-half goal from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta was enough to seal the deal for Tite's Brazil.