Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In a blockbuster clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil will lock horns against arch-rivals Argentina at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday (Friday in India). Regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in the world of football, Argentina vs Brazil matches continue to enthrall football fans worldwide. This will be their 113th meeting – including the suspended match in September – with Brazil leading the head-to-head record 46-41. Good news for the home team as captain Lionel Messi is all set to start for Argentina when the Copa America winners take on bitter rivals Brazil in a South American qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2022. This will be the first meeting between the two giants after the suspension of their first-leg fixture in September. Messi-led Argentina are undefeated and occupy the second spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualification table with 28 points from 12 matches (8 wins and four draws). On the other hand, Neymar’s Brazil became the first South American side to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. They have 34 points from 12 matches (11 wins and one draw). Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Brazil live football match online in India.Also Read - CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Catalunya CC vs Falco, Team News For Today's T10 Match 32 at Videres Ground 12 AM IST November 17 Wednesday

When is Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, November 17 in India. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

What are the timings of Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 5 AM IST (India). Also Read - FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Falco CC vs Gracia CC, Team News For Today's T10 Match 31 at Videres Ground 9:30 PM IST November 16 Tuesday

Where is Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be telecasted in India. The European Qualifiers, however, can be viewed on Sony Ten and Sony Six.

Where you can watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed in India. Bet365 (registration required).

ARG vs BRA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria (VC), Rodrigo De Paul, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martinez

ARG vs BRA Probable Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez.

Brazil (BRA): Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior.