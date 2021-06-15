Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Chile Live Score And Updates

Live Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Argentina vs Chile live from Brazil. Argentina will be looking to start the tournament with a renewed optimism putting behind their 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America disappointment behind and will be favourites to qualify to top the group which consists of Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Chile meanwhile plagued with injuries and come into this tournament looking to win just the third title in their history. They’ll be boasting of the likes of Eduardo Vargas, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel, that helped to win the coveted tournament back to back two years in a row. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Streaming: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, IST Time Table, TV Telecast and LIVE Online Streaming

