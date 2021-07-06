Live Streaming Copa America 2021 Semifinal Argentina vs Colombia:

In another exciting clash of Copa America 2021, Argentina will face Colombia on Wednesday. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has inspired Argentina to the last four and now he has a Colombia task ahead of him. Argentina have rejuvenated themselves in South America cup this year and have played quality football defensively. However, their over-reliance on Lionel Messi has only get higher in the attacking department. Messi has scored four goals and four assists which is the most in the tournament.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match?

The Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Wednesday, July 7.

Where will the Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match being played?

The Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match will be played at Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match?

The Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match?

The Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Argentina vs Colombia Semifinal Match?

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, L Martinez

Colombia: Ospina; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Zapata, Borja