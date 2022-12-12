Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Semifinal: Check Head-To-Head Stats, Team News

Provided Zlato Dalic's men win against Argentina, Croatia will become fourth team after Netherlands, Italy and Germany to play in back-to-back FIFA World Cup finals.

Published: December 12, 2022 3:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Argentina players engage in a serious discussion ahead of Croatia clash. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Quarterfinals done and dusted, the focus shifts to first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday in Doha. Croatia are playing back-to-back semifinals after finishing runners-up in the 2018 edition.

For Argentina, this is their first semifinal since 2014 when they lost to Germany in the final at Brazil’s Maracana Stadium. Unebeaten in 11 games ahead of the Argentina game, Croatia are on a verge of history as a win would give them entry in an elite company.

Only Italy, Netherlands and Germany have played in back-to-back finals in FIFA World Cup and Zlato Dalic’s side could be the fourth team to enter that list if they beat Lionel Scaloni’s men on Wednesday.

Head-To-Head

Argentina and Croatia have played only twice in World Cups with both teams winning one game each. The first time they met in 1998, Argentina secured a 1-0 win. In the other gae that was played four years ago in Russia, Croatia upset Argentina 3-0.

Team News

The good news for Argentina is that both Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria – who were nursing injuries – are expected to be available for selection against Croatia. Alejandro Gomez, who sprained his ankle, is pushing for recovery ahead of the big clash.

For Croatia, Zlato Dalic should consider himself lucky as he is having a full-fit squad before the Argentina encounter.

