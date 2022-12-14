HIGHLIGHTS | ARG vs CRO, World Cup S/F: Messi’s Penalty, Alvarez’s Brace Seals FINALE Ticket

live

Updated: December 14, 2022 2:36 AM IST

So here we are! We now have the four top teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in football. Argentina takes on Croatia tonight and one of the two teams will become the first finalist in Qatar. All to play for with so much at stake. Argentina starts as slight favourites, but 2018 runners-up Croatia cannot be taken lightly. There is much buzz around the match as two greats – Luka Modric and Lionel Messi – would take the pitch at the Lusail stadium in Doha.

Live Updates

  • 2:35 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: And do not forget to comeback tomorrow sharp at 12:30 AM to get the fastest updates of the second Semifinal.

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Check out India.com for all the latest updates of the second Semi-Final.

  • 2:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: The second semifinal will be played between Mrocoo and France on 15 Dec 12:30 AM.

  • 2:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: The hero of the match is no other but the MAnachester United star Julian Alvarez who is enjoying the time of his life having a smacking club as well as the international season as well.

  • 2:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Here we are..!! The first finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is here and they are Argentina who smacked a crushing defeat on Croatia with a score line of 3-0.

  • 2:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: A last corner for Croatia in this World Cup.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Croatia took 10 attempt on goal but only 2 were on target.

  • 2:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Cross from Croatia but clearence from the second post.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Quality collection from Martinez maintaining his clean sheet and the Argentina fans and the players bench are already celebrating.

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | ARG vs CRO, WC S/F: Regulation time is over and 5 minutes are added.

Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:34 AM IST

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 2:36 AM IST