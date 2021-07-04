Scoreline Argentina vs Ecuador Live Score And Updates COPA AMERICA 2021

Live Argentina vs Ecuador Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals. Argentina face off Ecuador in the Quarter-Final stage of Copa America 2021. Ecuador have not been at their best this summer and have plenty of work to do ahead of this crucial knock-out fixture. Argentina, on the other hand, played out a draw in their opening game of the competition but won the remaining matches in their group to top the standings. La Albiceleste stands as one of the favourites to win Copa America 2021.