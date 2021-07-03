Live Argentina vs Ecuador Streaming Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals

In another exciting clash of Copa America 2021, Argentina will face Ecuador on Sunday. Argentina have played inconsistent football in the past couple of mega tournaments but they looked like a rejuvenated side in the ongoing South American cup. Despite drawing the first match against Chile 1-1, Argentina impressed many with their gritty performances against Uruguay and Paraguay. In their last match of the group stage against Bolivia, Lionel Messi inspired them to a 4-0 win. However, their over-reliance on Messi has been increasing with each passing game as other star players like Lautaor Martinez and Sergio Aguero have failed to create any major impact. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 live match online and on TV. Also Read - Brazil vs Chile Match Highlights And Updates Copa America Quarterfinals: 10 Men Brazil Held Onto Beat Chile 1-0

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Ecuador Match?

The Argentina vs Ecuador Match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Sunday, July 4. Also Read - REVEALED: Why is Lionel Messi's NEW Barcelona Contract Getting Delayed - Joan Laporta Answers

Where will the Argentina vs Ecuador Match being played?

The Argentina vs Ecuador Match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. Also Read - Lionel Messi Joins Manchester City Fake News Shock Fans After Barcelona Star Becomes Free Agent

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Ecuador Match?

The Argentina vs Ecuador Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Ecuador Match?

The Argentina vs Ecuador Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Argentina vs Ecuador Match?

Ecuador Predicted line-up: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Diego Palacios, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia

Argentina Predicted line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero