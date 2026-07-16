Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Lionel Messi creates another massive RECORD, becomes first man ever to…

Argentina's Lionel Messi has now scored or assisted in 11 consecutive matches in the tournament after his match-winning show in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal vs England at Atlanta.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/argentina-vs-england-fifa-world-cup-2026-semifinal-lionel-messi-creates-another-massive-record-becomes-first-man-ever-to-score-10-assists-in-knockouts-8475721/ Copy

Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 SF: Argentina’s Lionel Messi is going from strength-to-strength in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He already holds the world record for most goals in the World Cup – 21 – apart from being on the top of the lost for most number of assists in the tournament ever – 12. On Wednesday, he provided another masterclass with two sensational assists against England in a 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With the two assists against England, Messi now has record 10 in the FIFA World Cup knockout matches – more than any other football star ever. His total tally of 12 in World Cup is most ever by anyone since records became officially in 1966.

Messi achieved the massive milestone after providing two assists in Argentina’s semifinal win over England to goal-scorers Enzo Fernandes and Lautaro Martinez. No other player has registered more than eight assists in World Cup history since 1966.

Messi’s first assist in the semifinal match against England came from a short corner routine. Argentina played the corner short to Messi, who quickly laid the ball back to Enzo Fernandez waiting on the edge of the box.

Fernandez took a touch before curling a superb strike past Jordan Pickford from outside the area in the 85th minute. Messi’s second and match-winning assist came in stoppage time when he beat England’s Djed Spence on the right flank with his weaker right foot and delivered a pin-point cross over Jordan Pickford to the far post, where an unmarked Lautaro Martinez headed the ball into an empty net.

Messi won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning assists. “WE’RE IN THE FINAL!!!!! We dug deep once again to put in another great performance. A huge thank you to everyone who believed in this group!!! Let’s go Argentina!!!!” Messi said after the match.

Messi has now scored or assisted in 11 consecutive World Cup appearances, extending the longest-ever run by a player on record since 1966.

Argentina have reached the FIFA World Cup final for the 7th time in their history, the outright second most of any side after Germany, who have 8 to their name. The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be the first ever one between the reigning UEFA European champions and the reigning Copa America winners.

It was England who took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, who finished Morgan Rogers cross to put the Three Lions ahead. However, Argentina responded with relentless pressure, with Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute a stoppage-time goal by Martinez, who headed home to seal a memorable victory. England only managed 12 per cent of position from the time Gordon scored till the end of the match.

Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 while England will meet France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.