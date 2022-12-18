Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch LIVE Coverage Online in India

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final LIVE Streaming

Who would have believed Argentina would make the final after they lost to Saudi Arabia? But now, Lionel Messi would lead his side on Sunday at the Lusail stadium against defending champions France. It surely is the battle of the equals and very difficult to predict who has the edge. All in all, a cracking game of football beckons.

FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and France be played on which date?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will take place on December 18, Sunday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France be played at which venue?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will be played at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France will kick-off at what time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Argentina vs France Predicted Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France Predicted Starting XI: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud