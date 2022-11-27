Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group E Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group E Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Al Khor: Germany after losing to Japan in their first encounter of the tournament, now aim to get the better of Spain to keep themselves in contention for the Round of 16 stage of the competition. Spain on the other side, just need another victory to qualify for RO16.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain vs Germany Group E Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany will be played on Monday (November 28) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain vs Germany will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Spain: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alex Balde, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi.