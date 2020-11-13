It was the battle of the two South American football giants – Argentina and Paraguay – on Friday in Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Angel Romero’s goal helped Paraguay hold a star-studded Argentina to a 1-1 draw. Despite the draw, Argentina holds on to their top spot in the points table. Also Read - Lionel Messi And Antoine Griezmann Share Mate Together: Ivan Rakitic Reacts to Rift Between Two Barcelona Superstars

It was Romero who found the back of the net, breaking the deadlock in the 21st-minute of the match via penalty. That goal put pressure on Argentina straightaway. After dominating the first half in terms of ball possession, Argentina finally found the equaliser in the 41st-minute of the first-half. It was Nicolas Gonzalez who came up with a near-perfect header which proved to be good enough to beat the Paraguayan goalkeeper. Also, the goal was against the run of play. Also Read - ARG vs PAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, World Cup Qualifiers – Captain And Vice-Captain Football Probable XIs For Today’s Argentina vs Paraguay at Estadio Alberto J. Armando November 13 Friday 5:30 AM IST

Both teams went into the half-time hoping to find the winner in the next 45 minutes. Also Read - He's Emperor and Monarch: Griezmann's Former Advisor Claims Lionel Messi's Attitude Towards The French Forward is “Deplorable”

Lautaro Martinez and Paraguay defender Gustavo Gomez came close to scoring but could not find the final touch before VAR denied Lionel Messi the winner and that stirred a controversy.

The second half saw both the teams play good football, but ultimately no team found the winner which meant the game ended in a draw. Argentina came close on a number of occasions but the goal eluded both sides.

Argentina – who are unbeaten in the qualifiers – make the trip to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Paraguay host Bolivia on the same day.

In the points table, Brazil is second after two matches, while Ecuador is third and they are followed by Paraguay.