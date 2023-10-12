Home

Argentina vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Qualifier match online and on TV.

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi is again a doubtful starter for Argentina in the next World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay. The Argentina captain scored in the opening 1-0 win over Ecuador but skipped the 3-0 win at Bolivia last month because of muscular pains that have also side-lined him from several matches for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday in Buenos Aires. The 36-year-old Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the U.S. Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Tuesday’s training suggested he will face Paraguay, but it wasn’t clear whether he’d start or come off the bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t indicate who would replace Messi if he doesn’t start. He will also have to make other selection decisions, including whether to start Nicolás Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña at left-back, or Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay will be played on Friday (October 13) from 4:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay will not be telecasted in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay will be live streamed on FanCode.

Argentina Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister, Beltran, Alvarez, Gonzalez.

Paraguay Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Carlos; Rojas, Balbuena, Gomez, Alonso, Gomez, Cubas, Villasanti, Almiron, Avalos, Sosa.

