Live StreamingArgentina vs Paraguay Copa America 2021

In another exciting clash of Copa America 2021, Argentina will face Paraguay on Tuesday. Argentina have played inconsistent football this month as their over-reliance on Lionel Messi has only grown more. In their previous match, Argentina won 1-0 against arch-rivals Uruguay to register their first win of the campaign. Messi has been carrying the team on shoulders once again as players like Lautaro Martinez failed to create any impact. It will be interesting to see whether Lionel Scaloni sticks with Lautaro or pick veteran Sergio Aguero over him. While Angel Di Maria will be another veteran looking to find his place in the Xi. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Argentina vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 live match online and on TV. Also Read - Colombia vs Peru Live Streaming Copa America 2021: When And Where to Watch COL vs PER Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Paraguay Match?

The Argentina vs Paraguay Match will start at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 22. Also Read - Match Highlights ARG vs URU Updates Copa America 2021: Argentina Beats Uruguay 1-0, Gets Their Copa America Campaign Up and Running !

Where will the Argentina vs Paraguay Match being played?

The Argentina vs Paraguay Match will be played at Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Also Read - Match Highlights BRA vs PER Updates Copa America 2021: Neymar Scores as Defending Champions Brazil Thrash Peru 4-0 !

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Paraguay Match?

The Argentina vs Paraguay Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Paraguay Match?

The Argentina vs Paraguay Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Argentina vs Paraguay Match?

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Silva; Espinola, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Piris, Villasanti; Alejandro Romero, Almiron, Angel Romero; Avalos