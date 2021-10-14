Argentina vs Peru Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In another blockbuster clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Peru will lock horns against Argentina at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday (Friday in India). Hosts Argentina has been in excellent form this international break and has continued to maintain their unbeaten streak in the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Messi and Co. are currently at the second spot just after Brazil with 6 wins and 4 draws against their name. In their last game, they went up against Uruguay, the Argentines outclassed their opponents to win the match with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Peru had been struggling to deliver so far, they need major impact performance in the qualifiers to keep themselves alive with a chance. Peru are currently at 7th place with 3 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses. They went up against Bolivia in their last game where they ended up losing the match 1-0 to a 10-man Bolivian squad. Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Peru live football match online in India.

When is Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Friday, October 15 in India. Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard Qualifier 2 Cricket Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals by 3 Wickets to Book Summit Clash vs Chennai Super Kings

What are the timings of Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 5 AM IST (India). Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Where is Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed in India.

ARG vs PER Dream11 Team

E. Martinez, N. Otamendi, L. Advincula, M. Lopez, C. Romero, L. Paredes, C. Cueva, R. De Paul, S. Pena, L. Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

ARG vs PER Probable Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG): E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gonzalez; Messi, Lautaro.

Peru (PER): Gallese; Advincula, Abram, Callens, Lopez; Yotun, Aquino, Gonzales; Farfan, Lapadula, Cueva.

ARG vs PER SQUADS

Argentina: L. Messi, Lautaro Martínez, A. Gómez, R. De Paul, G. Rodríguez, Á. Di María, E. Martínez, N. Otamendi, G. Pezzella, M. Acuña, G. Lo Celso, L. Paredes, N. Molina, N. González, G. Montiel, N. Tagliafico, C. Romero, E. Palacios, S. Agüero, F. Armani, Lucas Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, J. Correa, Á. Correa, J. Álvarez.

Peru: G. Lapadula, Y. Yotún, A. Carrillo, S. Peña, P. Gallese, A. Corzo, C. Cueva, R. Tapia, C. Ramos, A. Callens, L. Advincula, M. Trauco, M. López, A. Santamaría, L. Abram, W. Cartagena, M. Araujo, R. García, S. Ormeño, A. Valera, J. Lora, L. Iberico.