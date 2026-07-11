Argentina Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-finals: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

The winner of this fixture will head into the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 15 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where they will face either of England or Norway to earn a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

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Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina attends a training session ahead of the quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City, the United States, on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

France and Spain have already booked their tickets to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and by tomorrow morning, we will have the other last 4 game locked in as well. The quarter-finals will conclude after the matchups between England and Norway, who will face either of Argentina or Switzerland in the 2nd semi-final.

Argentina Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 QF: Preview in brief

The reigning champions will take on the resilient Swiss unit in the last quarter-final match at the Kansas City Stadium in Missouri on Sunday, July 12 from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards. England and Norway will face each other a few hours earlier from 2:30AM.

This will be Argentina’s 6th straight appearance in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup and the last time they had failed to reach the last 8 stage was in 2002 and since then, La Albiceleste have reached the finale twice, winning the coveted title for the 3rd time 4 years ago in Qatar.

Argentina booked their last 8 spot through a mix of group stage dominance and high intensity and unpredictable knockout escape acts. After comfortably topping Group J with an 100% win record, Lionel Scaloni’s side ran into a highly resilient Cape Verde team in the Round of 32 where they had to fight very hard to secure a 3-2 victory.

But their Round of 16 encounter against Egypt provided even higher drama. Trailing 2-0 well into the 2nd half, the reigning world champions rallied late, striking 3 goals after the 78th minute, including a crucial finish from Lionel Messi, to claim an epic 3-2 comeback win.

Also Read: Norway Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-finals: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

Their opponents Switzerland reached their first World Cup quarter-final in 72 years by implementing an incredibly organized defensive structure under manager Murat Yakin. The Europeans opened their campaign by winning Group B unbeaten before easily handling Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32.

Their Round of 16 match against a dangerous Colombia side was a masterclass in tactical discipline. The Swiss stifled Colombia’s dangerous attackers through 120 scoreless minutes of regulation and extra time, before goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulled off heroic saves in a tense 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

This will be Argentina and Switzerland’s first meeting in the World Cup finals since 2014 when these two met in the last 16 with La Albiceleste winning 1-0.

The winner of this fixture will head into the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 15 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where they will face either of England or Norway to earn a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 QF: Squads

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone and Jose Manuel Lopez.

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo, Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Remo Freuler, Cedric Itten, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor and Ruben Vargas.