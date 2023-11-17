Home

Argentina vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Qualifier match online and on TV.

Lionel Messi posing for photos before a match with Argentina in 2023. (Image: Twitter).

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has moved to allay fears about the fitness of Lionel Messi, ensuring he will be ready for the Albiceleste’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay. Messi, 36, has not played since October 21, when his Inter Miami team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Charlotte in the final match day of the Major League Soccer regular season, reports Xinhua.

“Messi is fine, he is doing well. Even though he’s played one game in the last 25 days, he’s been training normally, he’s fit and well,” Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday. Reigning world champions Argentina will meet Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Thursday and Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium next Tuesday.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay will be played on Friday (November 17) from 5:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay will be played at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay will not be telecasted in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Argentina and Uruguay will be live streamed on FanCode.

Argentina, Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Maffeo, Araujo, Otamendi, Ortega; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Gonzalez.

Uruguay, Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rochet; Nandez, Araujo, Caceres, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez.

