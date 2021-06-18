In another exciting clash of Copa America 2021, Argentina will face Uruguay on Saturday. Argentina have played inconsistent football this month as their over-reliance on Lionel Messi has only grown more. In their previous match, Argentina played a 1-1 draw against Chile to kick start the Copa America 2021 season. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez talked about the fitness ahead of the game.“I’m better now, but it was a hard hit,” he told TyC Sports following that game. “The doctors did their job, I was angry at having to go off and I’ve only just found out we tied right at the end. So, it leaves a bit of a bitter taste.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America 2021 live match online and on TV. Also Read - Pele Praises Neymar After Brazil Beat Peru 4-0 in Copa America 2021 Game

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Uruguay Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay Match will start at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 19.

Where will the Argentina vs Uruguay match being played?

The Argentina vs Uruguay Match will be played at Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Uruguay Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Uruguay Match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Argentina vs Uruguay Match?

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani